Dennis Paul Murphy Dennis Paul Murphy, 64, of Winchester, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mr. Murphy was born April 30, 1958, in Martinsburg, WV, the son of the late William “Bill” D. Murphy Sr. and Donna Smith Murphy.
He was employed with Berkeley County Public Sewer District for 17 years. Denny loved hunting, fishing, spending time with his granddaughters. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Nationals. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #867.
He married Sue Jones on October 8, 2004, in Winchester.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his daughter, JoBeth Murphy of Hinton, WV, and his stepson, Matthew Boyce of Winchester; two brothers, William “Rusty” Murphy of Martinsburg and Raymond “Chuck” Murphy of Broadway, VA; two sisters, Kim Kirby and Deana Myers both of Martinsburg; three granddaughters, Alexis, Madelyn, and Natalie Boyce; and his beloved fur baby, “Daddy’s Buddy” Patches; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Patsy B. Murphy; one sister, Tonya L. Murphy; and one brother, Keith P. Lillis.
Special thanks to Joe Bittorie and David Estep, Denny’s friends and co-workers, for the help and encouragement through his illness.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
