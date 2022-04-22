Dennis R. Welch
Dennis Ray Welch, 67, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Welch was born September 24, 1954, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Frank Weaver Welch Sr. and Jessie Madagan Welch.
He retired as an assistant manager from Veterans Texaco in Stephens City, Virginia.
He was a member of Spirit & Word Fellowship, Stephens City; Stephens City Fire Company and a lifetime member of Winchester Elks #867. He enjoyed spending time with his family, WWE, the news, springtime, Pepsi, and classic country music.
He married Betty Funk Welch on September 1, 1977, in Stephens City.
Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Welch of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren, Allison and Brandon Mahoney; brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
His brother Frank Weaver Welch Jr. preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Pastor Robert K. Vineyard officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to your local fire department.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
