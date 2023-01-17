Dennis W. Richardson
Dennis Wayne Richardson, 63, of Berryville, VA passed away peacefully at his home on January 14, 2023 surrounded by family.
Denny was born on November 28, 1959 in Winchester, VA. He was a 1978 Handley High School graduate. He married the love of life Robin Kerns on July 15, 1983 in Berryville, VA.
Surviving along with his wife are a brother Michael Richardson of Williamsburg, a sister Susan Sawyer of Lawrenceville, VA, and a large loving extended family including many nieces and nephews.
Denny’s passions were his careers and property he owned in Clarke County. He was employed by Henkel Harris Furniture for 17 years, Estes Trucking for 2 years, and Loudoun Water for 25 years. He was a backflow inspector for Loudoun Water and had a close bond with his Loudoun Water family and will be remembered for his strong work ethic, words of encouragement, and to “leave it better than you found it”.
On his days off, Denny would be working on his property trimming trees, clearing brush, mending fences, mowing, and chopping wood. His hobbies included Nascar and dirt track racing. He was taught masonry by his stepfather, Elmo Bloom, and his uncle, Elmer Emmons.
Denny was a mentor to children. He was the Junior Church leader at Keystone Baptist Church for 12 years and a literacy volunteer for 2 years.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating with family receiving friends one hour prior to the celebration of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Food Pantry, 446 Highland Ave. Winchester, VA 22602 or Clarke County Animal Shelter, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, VA 22611.
