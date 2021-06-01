MIDDLETOWN - Dennis Warner Jones, 82, died May 24, 2021. Dennis was born in Washington, DC to the late Harvey C. and Annie Dent Jones.
Dennis served in the US Army Reserves. He spent the majority of his career at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Washington, DC. Dennis was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. Dennis was a member of Moose Lodge #403 and the Elks Lodge in Winchester.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Merle Joyce Jones.
Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 7 years, Carole Snyder Jones; children Richard D. Jones, of Stephens City, VA and Robyn Jones Peffley (David) of Zuni, VA; stepchildren, Robert D. Snyder of WI and Rebecca Havranek of NY; seven granddaughters; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Chapel, Middletown, VA. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice or take a moment to do something kind for an elderly loved one. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
