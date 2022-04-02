Dennis Wayne Brian
Dennis Wayne Brian, aged 59, passed away at his home in Berkeley County, WV, on Saturday March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family after a long and arduous battle with cancer.
Born October 24, 1962, in Fairfax, VA, he was the son of the late Neal Andrew Brian Sr. and Patricia Owen Brian. Mr. Brian grew up in Sterling Park, VA, through middle school then moved to Woodstock, VA, with his family and embraced the country life, back roads, and his life on the family farm. He married Stephanie A. Nelson in Frederick County, VA, in 2007 at the lake in the woods.
He graduated from Central High School in Woodstock in 1981. After graduation, Dennis enlisted in the US Air Force certifying in Electronics and Communications as an Airman First Class. After the USAF, he joined the Communications Engineering Division at Lockheed Martin and traveled the world working on projects focusing on Department of Defense contracts. He specifically designed and repaired avionics communications technology for the US Air Force, developed technology for the US Navy, and worked on multiple projects in the Middle East, all designed to protect the men and women serving this country at home and abroad. He took great pride in his projects at Lockheed and serving our troops. One of his favorite sayings was “my address is the tag on my license plate.”
He was preceded in death by his father Neal Brian Sr.; paternal grandparents Jessie and Adigail Brian; and maternal grandparents Reginald and Inez Owen, and father in law Gordon R. Nelson, Sr.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Stephanie Nelson; his mother, Patricia O. Brian of Inwood, WV; siblings Neal Brian, Jr. (Kim) of Woodstock, VA, Donna Larrick (Kevin) of Frederick, MD, and Paul Brian (Lucinda) of Clearbrook, VA; daughter Larissa (Lacey) Brian of Washington, DC; step daughter Jessica Nelson Creamer (Ray) and grandchildren Liam and Mia of Harpers Ferry, WV; step son JaMichael Robert Creamer (Rachel) and grandson Haydon of Berryville, VA and mother in law Louise B. Nelson of Winchester, VA. Dennis is also survived by his nieces Stevie and Lois, nephews Miles and Harrison, a large extended family, great friends, and his beloved pets Zoey and Sadie.
Dennis had a true zest for life, never met a stranger, appreciated great storytelling around a campfire, and blessed everyone he loved with a nickname or term of endearment. He loved the outdoors especially the lake and cabin in the woods, hands on projects of all types, and was the “guy” to call if it needed to be fixed. Dennis was a connoisseur of all music, collector of musical instruments including the equipment to record and play music, and stereo systems of all types and sizes.
A celebration of Dennis Wayne Brian’s life will be held in May at the Cabin by the Lake.
In lieu of flowers; please make a donation in his memory to your local animal shelter or foodbank.
