Dennis Wayne Jernigan, age 45, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Jernigan was born in 1975 in Prince Georges County, Maryland, the son of Joann Engelking Green of Fredericksburg, Virginia and step-father, the late Russell Green. He was a graduate of T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia and worked as a chef. Dennis loved to cook, draw, paint, tooling leather and wood burning. He played the drums, enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his son, Cayden.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his life partner, Bethany Dodson of Stephens City, Virginia; his daughters, Alyssa Jernigan of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Emily Jernigan of Winchester, Virginia; his son, Cayden Jernigan of Stephens City, Virginia; his stepson, Nathan Dodson of Stephens City, Virginia; his grandchild, Everett Jernigan of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; and brothers, Charles and Benjamin Stewart, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
