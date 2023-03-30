Dennis William "Denny" Wymer, Sr. Dennis William "Denny" Wymer, Sr., of Middletown, VA passed away on Dec. 30, 2022.
A graveside service for Denny will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA. Denny will be laid to rest alongside family with military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.
Denny is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years Janet; two sons, Dennis, Jr., and Daniel Jacob “Jake”; his grandson Morgon; his mother, Erma; his brothers, Michael, Kelly, and Glenn
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Dennis William “Denny” Wymer, Sr.
