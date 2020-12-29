Denver W. Martin II "Stump"

Denver Willis Martin II, 54, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Martin was born September 13, 1966 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Denver Willis Martin and Janet Lacy Martin.
He did light excavating and made grade A surveyor stakes.
He served in the U. S. Army and the National Guard.
He married Sunja Cho Martin on January 14, 1989 in White Post, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his mother and father of White Post, VA; two sons, Daniel Martin and his wife, Hannah Reger Martin, of Westminster, MD and Denver Martin III of Inwood, WV; two grandchildren, Chandler Ryan Martin and Blair Elise Martin; a sister, Janet Martin DeSalle and her husband, John, of Navarre, FL; and two brothers, Andrew Mills Martin and his wife, Carla, of Winchester, VA and James Albert Martin and his wife, Robynann, of Stephens city, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P. M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA, with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
