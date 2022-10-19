Denver W. Martin
Denver Willis Martin of White Post, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 93 years old.
He was born in St. Albans, WV, to Grover M. & Myrtle Martin. He was the youngest of nine children.
He enlisted in the Army in 1948 and later attended West Virginia Institute of Technology on a basketball scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts. He briefly taught shop class in Oak Hill, WV, and later worked for Whirlpool Corp. Lastly, he was self-employed as an appliance repair technician for 25 years. If it was broken, he could fix it.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Charleston Masonic Lodge, an avid bowler, card player, hunter, and fisherman in his youth and a beloved father, husband, and mentor throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.
He married Janet I. Lacy of Frederick County, VA, in the summer of 1964. In addition to his loving wife, he had four children. His daughter, Janet A. and husband John Desalle of Navarre, FL, and three sons, Denver “Stump” W. Martin II, who preceded him in death in 2020, and wife Sun Ja Martin of Stephens City, VA, Andrew M. and wife Carla Martin of Winchester, VA, and James “Jim” A. and wife Robyn Ann Martin of Stephens City, VA; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. John Lock and Rev. Harry G. Neidig III officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to and a member of Treadwell Masonic Lodge 213, 172 White Post Rd., White Post, VA 22663.
