Devonté Q. Vaughan
Devonté Quintrell Vaughan, 28, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born on March 19, 1992, in Arlington, VA. He was a graduate of Clarke County High School and a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church.
Devonté is survived by his mother, NaTasha Vaughan of San Diego, CA and his father, Kendall Sloane of Boyce, VA. He is also survived by his daughter, Alahnie, sisters Kayce, Darian and Mya, brother Dominic, grandparents Cindy Newcomb, and Martha and James Sloane; great-grandmother, Elizabeth Newcomb; aunt Jacqueline Newcomb, uncles Melvin and Brian Sloane. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Wayne Newcomb and great-grandparents Allen and Loretta Cochran.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
