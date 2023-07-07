Dewayne Allen Raines
Dewayne Allen Raines, age 85, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center with his family by his side. He was the son of Owen Raines and Irene Jean Mullinax Raines who both preceded him in death.
Dewayne graduated from Circleville High School in 1956 and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Shepherd College in 1961 and his master’s degree from James Madison University in 1974. He married his wife Shelby Jean Sions on July 25, 1958, and was a loving husband for 65 years and a devoted father and grandfather. During his life he was an avid fisherman, telling the best fish stories, and enjoyed fishing trips with his family. He also enjoyed snow skiing, traveling in his motorhome and spending quality time with his children and grandchildren during many family gatherings.
Dewayne was employed by Frederick County Public Schools for 30 years. He served his first four years as a teacher at Stonewall Elementary School and then moved on to be the head teacher and principal at White Hall Elementary School for an additional four years. Dewayne then served his next five years at Middletown Elementary as the school principal and retired in 1981 after serving seventeen years as the principal at Stonewall Elementary School. In both his career and his family life he always displayed a passion for helping and caring for others.
Dewayne was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, the Frederick County Retired Teachers Association and the Virginia Retired Teachers Association.
He is survived by his wife Shelby, his two sons Mark Raines (Carolyn) of Stephens City, VA, Ronald Raines (Vickie) Gore, VA, four grandchildren Matthew Raines (Courtney) Bunker Hill, WV, Zachary Raines (Chelsy) Martinsburg, WV, Tyler Raines Stephens City, VA, Michaela Raines, Capon Bridge, WV, and two great-grandchildren, Blayke Raines and Callan Raines
Dewayne’s family will receive friends and family at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, on Monday, July 10 2023, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a memorial service beginning immediately following the visitation. Pastor Kraig Bishop will be officiating. A private interment will occur at a later date at North Fork Memorial Cemetery, in Riverton WV.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the scholarship fund of the Frederick County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 3887 Winchester, VA 22604 or to Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolf Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.