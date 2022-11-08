Dewey Conrad Burner
Dewey Conrad Burner went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 4, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle facility in Kearneysville, WV, with his loving family present.
Dewey was born on February 11, 1926. He was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church. Dewey will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, travel, watching sports, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Burner; mother, Mary Edith (Lloyd) Burner; 1 brother, 1 sister; and his loving wife of 72 years, Charlotte L. Burner.
He is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Danko and husband Jim; one son, Dave Burner; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Dewey enlisted in the Navy during his senior year of high school and right after graduation was called to serve. Dewey spent part of his time in the Navy in Guam during WWII. In 1953 Dewey was hired by DuPont. In 1983 Dewey retired from DuPont after 30 years of service.
The family will have a private service for the immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the following: St Lukes United Methodist Church, Martinsburg Cooperative Parish, 700 New York Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25401 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
