Dezso “Dan” Nemeth-Barath, Jr.
Dezso “Dan” Nemeth-Barath Jr., the son of Dezso and Elizabeth Miklos Nemeth-Barath, was born in a 3rd floor apartment in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 26, 1937. He grew up in that area and went to Benedictine High School until the family moved to Washington, DC, where his father played in the Washington National Symphony. Dan passed peacefully in Winchester Medical Center on New Year’s Eve 2022 with Anne by his side.
Dan was President of his 1955 graduating class at Roosevelt High School. He received a four-year scholarship to Oberlin College with a major in violin and a minor in piano, but he chose to decline music and instead earned a Pharmacy Degree from Howard University.
He was working as a pharmacist at Peoples’ Drug Store when he was recruited as a Sales Representative for Eli Lilly & Company. From 1961 until 1975 he worked in the Washington Metropolitan area, and then from 1975 until his retirement in 1995, he worked up and down the Shenandoah Valley, where he was known as “Dan, Dan, the Lilly Man.” While with Lilly, he received numerous awards and was a mentor to the younger sales representatives. Between 1995 and 2019, he was a substitute pharmacist at many local pharmacies.
Dan believed in being a learner. He loved history and was a voracious reader of both books and magazines. After retirement, he learned to fly, and eventually he bought a 1980 Cessna Skyhawk.
Dan was one of the good guys. He was scrupulously honest, loyal, protective, and empathetic, and he respected and enjoyed his relationships with the medical communities and his peers. For 47 years, he served Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, most recently as an Usher. In Winchester, Dan was a member of Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, Winchester Moose Lodge #1283, the Child-Parent Center, Free Medical Clinic, Winchester Exchange Club #2232, the Winchester Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, and numerous professional and pharmaceutical organizations, but above all, he valued his faith and his family.
He was predeceased by his parents Dezso Sr. and Elizabeth Nemeth-Barath, his in-laws, Colin and Anna Mae Collins, his younger brother Bela “Billy,” and his beloved daughter Carolyn Anne “Yumi” Nemeth-Barath who passed in 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Anna “Anne” Colin Nemeth-Barath; his devoted daughter Barbara Barath who oversaw all his medical care for the past several years; grandson Tony Darnell and Lorenda Washington; granddaughter Tara and Danny Burrello; and five greatgrandchildren. Special thanks also go to Dr. Saif Al-Najafi and his team at the WMC Heart Failure Center, the caring people at English Meadows Stephens City campus, and the wonderful folks at Hospice who made the last year bearable and understandable.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA.
