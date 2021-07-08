Diana J. Stadtmueller
Diana J. Stadtmueller, 73, of Clear Brook, VA, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Stadtmueller was born April 5, 1948 in Somerville, NJ, the daughter of the late Edmund and Marion Cole Hornbaker. She retired from The Department of Homeland Security. She was a member Welltown United Methodist Church and a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 5119 in Glen Gardner, NJ.
She married Frederick C. Stadtmueller on December 21, 1968.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Frederick E. Stadtmueller, Sr. of Augusta, WV and Teresa E. Stadtmueller of Clear Brook; and three grandchildren, Taylor E. Stadtmueller, Frederick E. Stadtmueller, Jr, and Sylas M. Stadtmueller.
Services will be private.
