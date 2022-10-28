Diana M. Davis
Diana Mae Davis, 75, of Winchester, VA, died on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home.
Diana was born on August 19, 1947, in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late Roy and Evelyn Keplinger Griffith. Diana loved Bingo, casinos and wanted everyone to know how much she loved and enjoyed everyone every day and that she would give all she had for her family.
Diana married Raymond Davis Jr. on August 28, 1965, in Winchester, VA. Raymond died on October 4, 2010.
Surviving are her children, Raymond Davis III, Jerry Davis (Kim), Stephanie Davis (Randolph), all of Winchester, VA; nine grandchildren, Justin, Ashley and Brandon Shifflett, Samantha Davis, Gerri Funk, Amanda Gray and Autumn Davis, Victoria and Randolph Provost; and 13 great-grandchildren,Chelce and Gracie Shifflett, Adison Bly, Justin Shifflett Jr., Kaiden Shifflett, Madison Davis, Raymond and Shilo Pastelok, Velma and Evelyn Funk, Violet Davis, Kevin and Anna Gray.
She is preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Davis; a brother, Danny Griffith, and a daughter-in-law, Wanda Davis.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Sunday, October 30 from 1-2 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Officiating will be Rev. John Sine. Interment will follow in Mountaindale Cemetery near Shanks, WV.
