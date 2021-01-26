Diana S. Snyder

Diana Stogdale Snyder, 77, of Stephens City, Virginia died Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Mrs. Snyder was born July 27, 1943 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Kenneth Jackson Stogdale and Evelyn Frances McGann Stogdale.
She was a para-professional for preschool special needs.
She served on the Stephens City Town Council for 8 years.
Surviving with her husband, Craig Snyder are a daughter, Leeann Rhoton; a son, Brian Snyder, all of Stephens City, VA; two grandchildren, Miles Jackson Gayles and Kenneth Ray Snyder; two sisters, Anita Weikle of Troutville, VA and Jean LaMastra of Waynesboro, VA; foster grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Diana was known as "Mom" and "Granny" to everyone.
Services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
