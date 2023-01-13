Diane Brandt Grim
Diane Brandt Grim, 64, of Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester.
Diane was born December 30, 1957 in Waynesboro, PA, daughter of the late Wayne Meckley Brandt, Jr. and Marjorie Mary Kennedy Brandt.
Diane was a 1975 graduate of James Wood High School, earned a BA from Shepherd University, and became a licensed Registered Nurse. During her career as a Registered Nurse, she worked at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg and various medical offices in the Winchester area.
Diane enjoyed going to the beach, reading, watching scary movies and doing crossword puzzles.
Diane is survived by her children, James Frank Hart of Winchester and Kelly Marie Staib (Dave) of South Carolina, brother Wayne Brandt, III, sisters Marilyn Brandt and Suzanne Stallard, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and her special friend Ronnie Smith of Winchester.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA, with Deacon Vossler officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A reception will be held at Sacred Heart Church immediately following burial.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Diane's memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.