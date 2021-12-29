We regretfully announce the passing of Diane Johnston Amick, who said goodbye surrounded by her loved ones on December 25, 2021 at the age of 72. Diane had a difficult battle with Covid-19 and is finally at rest.
She will be forever loved and honored by her friends and family, and is survived by her husband of 51 years Harold Ciremba Amick Jr and her son, Harold Ciremba Amick III (Trey), and her 2 dogs Xander and Remington, and grand dog Sammy Colt.
Diane was a woman for all seasons. Between her love of interior design, antiques (smoking monkey!), her ever-growing gardens, dogs, and constant needle point and sewing projects, Diane had many passions. She was an English major at Limestone College in SC, and had natural talent in art and a penchant for crafting — a Renaissance spirit at heart.
She had a strong relationship with the Lord and it is no surprise that she passed on Christmas Day — she was known to start creating gifts and handmade ornaments in the summer, all of which have been cherished and become part of the family Christmas tradition.
Diane was a beloved member of her church and choir, and had a generous spirit in everything she did. She knew the gift of presence and service was important, and always showed up for family through sickness, hard times, or changing circumstances — no matter how long she had to stay.
A memorial service will take place Thursday December 30th, 2:00pm at Market Street United Methodist Church located in Winchester, Virginia. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the foundations of your choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
