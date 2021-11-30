Diane Laign Locke, 85 of Stephens City died peacefully at her home on November 29, 2021. Diane was born January 24, 1936 to the late Roger Jennings Laign and the late Margaret Mace Laign in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Handley High School in 1954 and was one of Handley’s Apple Blossom Princesses. She married Buddy Locke on June 16, 1956.
Diane was a lifelong member of the Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, needlework, cooking, baking and bowling, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her Family.
Diane’s husband of over 65 years, Buddy Locke, died November 23, 2021. They are survived by two children, Gregory Laign Locke (Grace) of Clear Brook and Lori Locke Phillips of Winchester and three grandchildren, Trey Phillips and Lindsey Locke Phillips of Winchester and Brendyn Laign Locke of Clear Brook. Diane is survived by one sister, Doris Hicks of Raleigh, North Carolina and many loving nieces and nephews. Two brothers preceded her in death, Roger Laign and Ronnie Laign.
Visitation will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, on Tuesday November 30, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A service will be held at Omps Funeral Home on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Keiko Foster presiding. The burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Trey Phillips, Brendyn Locke, Todd Lumpkin, Danny Fox, Frank Heltzel and Scott Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Doug Moler, Bob Wills, Don Bean and Roger Foster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stephens City Fire and Rescue, P. O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655 or Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituary and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
