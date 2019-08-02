Diane Lynn Morrison, 62, of Clear Brook, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born May 5, 1957 in Jefferson County, WV, the daughter of Edna Crockett Whittington.
She was married to Farren Eugene Morrison.
Mrs. Morrison enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Debra A. Moulden and her husband Scott of Clear Brook; a sister, Norma Jean Whittington of Stephens City; a brother, Petie Whittington of Strasburg; three grandchildren, Patrick Allen McKee, Andrew Ryan McKee and Emily Sarah McKee and her former son-in-law, Philip Allen McKee.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Rev. Kirk Nave offering prayers of commendation at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
