Diane Yeakle Herrell, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester.
Mrs. Herrell was born in 1948 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Yeakle. She was an in-home care provider for Compassionate Home Care. Mrs. Herrell enjoyed planting flower gardens, shopping, and loved going to the beach (especially Rehoboth Beach). Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren, each and every one of them. She attended Market Street United Methodist Church.
She married Robert William Herrell on January 12, 1989 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Kim Anderson (Chad) of Stephens City, VA and Amanda Herrell George (Craig) of Woodstock, VA; son, Jeff Larew of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Crystal Alley (Johnnie) of Winchester, VA, Willa and Olie Anderson of Stephens City, VA, Lucy and Henry George of Woodstock, VA; brothers, Robbie and Ricky Yeakle of Strasburg, VA.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Herrell was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Shifflett.
A Memorial Gathering will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s memory to American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
