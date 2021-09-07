Dianna Lynne (Imes) Swaner
Dianna Lynne Swaner, 63 of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home.
Dianna was born in Elizabethtown, KY in 1957, to the late Thomas Forrest Imes and Guelda Daisy Wolfe (Myers). She worked and retired after 40 plus years of service for ZM Sheet Metal where she was a fabricator. She loved going to flea markets, yard sales, buying clothes and loved to buy the next car that caught her eye. Dianna always loved to donate and helped those who were less fortunate.
Dianna married Donald Swaner who preceded her in death.
Dianna is survived by her partner, John Daniels; son, Michael Dewayne Swaner and fiancé Casey Shiley of Winchester, VA; step father, William Monroe Wolfe; brothers; Warren Imes and partner Barbara, Clifford Imes, Jeff Imes and wife Susie, and Forrest Imes.
Dianna is preceded in death by her husband Donald, mother Guelda, daughter, Sherri Perkins and sister, Tammy Conneway.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 8, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeal Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dianna’s memory to: Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA, 22601
