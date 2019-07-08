Dianne Ballou “Di” Camp, 75, of Lake Frederick, Virginia passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Camp was born in 1943 in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Peter and Catherine Ballou. She graduated from St. Petersburg Junior College earning an Associate’s Degree and, holding strong to her spiritual beliefs, continued her education at Unity School of Christianity. Mrs. Camp was an ordained minister at the Unity of the Shenandoah Church, retiring in 2012. Her talents were many. Being a skilled potter she taught pottery classes in the past; enjoyed writing and belonged to a Winchester writing group; and her love of music provided her an inner calmness and self-reflection. Mrs. Camp’s greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren….all of them put a sparkle in her eye.
She married Robert F. Camp on December 28, 1963 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband of 55 years are two sons, Michael David Camp (Angela) of Fairfax, Virginia and Steven Emerson Camp (Laura) of Powhatan, Virginia; and precious grandchildren, Bethany, Brianna, Zachary, Abigail, Hailey, Adam, and Caroline Camp.
Along with her parents Mrs. Camp was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Ballou Turner.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Di’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
