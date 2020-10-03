Dianne K. Ritchie
Dianne K. Ritchie, 71, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Dianne was born on November 15, 1948 in Alexandria, VA the daughter of James Randolph Killough, Sr. and Mary Belle Fleming Killough. She previously worked as an X-Ray Tech for Winchester Memorial and was a 1967 graduate of James Wood High School both in Winchester. Dianne enjoyed account cross stitching at a young age, she loved the great state of Hawaii, but she found the most joy in being a mother and a grandmother.
Dianne married R. Mark Ritchie on February 28, 1980 in Stephens City, VA.
Surviving with her husband of 40 years is her son: Joel Mark Ritchie and his wife Andrea of Capon Bridge, WV; her grandson: Thomas W. Ritchie; a brother: Roger L. Killough of Bloomery, WV and a sister: Joanne Killough of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by two brothers: James Killough and Ralph Killough.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Hamilton, VA at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Griffin.
To view Dianne’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
