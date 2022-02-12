Dianne Piazza Alexander Dianne Piazza Alexander passed away surrounded by family at her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on January 26, 2022. She was 79 years old.
Dianne was predeceased by her mother Shirley Marion White, husband Hugh H. Alexander and her son David Brian Alexander. Also *Bear*, Sasha, Star, Shenandoah, and Daisy her most beloved pets.
She is survived by her husband John S. Rouse and Savanah (Beloved Pet). Also left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Kevin Michael Alexander (Alejandra), Keith Ernest Alexander (Anna); six grandchildren: Tylor Lee Alexander (Rachel), Brianna Alexander Libby (Will), Elizabeth Alexander, Daniel Lopez, Mariah Alexander, and Camila Alexander. Dianne was also blessed with three great-grandchildren: Kairos, Ru, and Maris Alexander.
Dianne was born in New Orleans, LA, where she later moved to Mobile, AL, and graduated from Convent of Mercy High School. She married Hugh H. Alexander who worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and went on to have three sons. Having moved all over the United States, she moved of all places to Saudi Arabia. Dianne moved back to the United States to Winchester, Virginia. It is there where she ran a child day care center called, “Apple Pie Ridge Play School.” She later moved back to Mobile, where she remarried. She eventually moved to Virginia Beach, where she settled. She will be deeply missed!
A graveside ceremony will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park on Thursday February 17 at 11:00 am for those who would like to attend.
Address: 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester VA 22602
