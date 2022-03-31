Dillon R. Dean
Dillon Rodney Dean, age 28, from Winchester, VA, was freed from the chains of addiction by his Lord on March 25, 2022. Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world for a better place.
Dillon was born on January 22, 1994, in Winchester, VA.
He is survived by mother, Tammy, and fiancé, Steve Beaudoin; his father Aaron; daughter, Jade Dean; sister, Victoria Dean; grandparents, Darlene Franklin, Bruce & Judi Hall; great-grandmother, Maxine Franklin; fiancée, Jessie Jenkins; niece, Kylee Casagranda; nephew, Jesse Casagranda and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Rodney Franklin.
Many only knew Dillon through the lens of addiction that he battled for years. That wasn’t the real Dillon, though, and those fortunate enough to truly know him recognized his kind personality and big heart. He had a smile that would light up a room. Dillon was a great listener and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Dillon had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and being outdoors while searching for every reptile that was near. His dream was to become a herpetologist. Although that dream was never achieved, he still loved reptiles. Dillon was involved in many sports as a kid, but his love was wrestling. Dillon was the happiest when he was around his daughter, Jade, and his niece and nephew Kylee and Jesse. Everyone who knew Dillon knows that his nephew, Jesse, is his mini me.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 2pm at Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, VA.
We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us through our lives. Until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dillon’s name be made to Winchester Rescue Mission or a drug treatment facility to help others who are struggling. Dillon’s legacy through his battle was to never give up.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
