Dodd J. Kline

Dodd Junior "Rabbit" Kline, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Dodd was born February 10, 1934 in Baker, WV, son of the late Todd and Blanche Kline. He graduated from Wardensville High School and attended Shepherd College. Dodd was a veteran of the US Army achieving the rank of Specialist 4, while serving overseas in Germany as a Combat Engineer. He earned the Army Good Conduct Medal along with Marksman and Sharpshooter Qualification Badges. At a very early age Dodd started driving trucks that led to a 43 year career of truck driving with Novick Transfer, Allegheny Freight Lines, Hemingway Transport, and Crown Cork and Seal. He was a member of Teamsters Local #29 and served as a Shop Steward. Dodd was a member of Mountain View Church of Christ, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, Eagles, VFW and American Legion. He was proud to be a native West Virginian where he farmed as a young boy developing a strong work ethic. "Rabbit", as he was known to many, enjoyed the outdoors, traveling on numerous Schrock bus trips with family and friends, and storytelling of his younger years. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, WVU Mountaineers and NASCAR, as well as a huge FORD fan. Most of all Dodd loved and cherished his family.
He married Nancy Lichliter Borden on May 9, 1963 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 57 years are four children, Wayne Borden (Sharon) of Martinsburg, WV, Sharon Huffman (David), Gretchen Mongold (Jeff) and Randy Kline all of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jeremy Mongold, Amber Whited, Andrea McKinley, Dwayne Borden, and BJ Triplett; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margel Taylor of Stephens City, VA.
Along with his parents, Dodd is preceded in death by his sister, Alverta See.
A funeral service will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Street on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior. Officiating will be Evangelist Doug Hardman from Church of Christ at Mountain View. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Winchester VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Wayne Borden, Randy Kline, Jeff Mongold, Jeffrey Mongold, Jeremy Mongold and Milt Bageant. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations. The service will be livestreamed through his obituary page on the Omps Funeral Home website.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all of his caregivers during the last year and most recently to Blue Ridge Hospice. Thank you for taking care of him and seeing that he had his daily chocolate milk shakes from his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.