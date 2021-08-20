Dollie Ramona Armentrout Umbenour
Dollie Ramona Armentrout Umbenour, 79 of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully at her home.
Dollie was born in 1942 in Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, VA to the late Thomas Asbury and Viola Elizabeth Armentrout. She had a career working at The Hershey Restaurant, Capitol Records and Zero Pack and Glaize Packing. Dollie was a very hard worker who always took wonderful care of her family and loved them all dearly. She always put others first and had a heart of gold. Dollie was known for her beautiful flowers she grew throughout the yard. She loved baking homemade bread and her famous raw applesauce cake. Dollie loved her two cat’s Smokey & Bear, they were like children to her.
Dollie married Douglas Jacob Umbenour on December 2, 1962 in Hagerstown, MD, they were happily married for 50 wonderful years. Douglas preceded Dollie in death on November 27, 2012.
Dollie is survived by her children, Karen Sue Webb (Tim) of Winchester, VA, Terry Allen Umbenour (Stacey Madagan) of Winchester, VA and C.J. Funk (Dorinda) of Charles Town, WV; grandchildren, Cindy Howard (Peter), Candice Morningstar (Aaron) and Hope Dellinger; step grandchildren Jaclynn Pocchiari (Joel), Charles “Chaz” Shull and Taylor Shull; six great grandchildren, Elizabeth Harris, Rose & Gavin Anderson, Aron & Carolyn Morningstar and Reagan Howard; two step great grandchildren, Maddox & Rowan Shull; brother, Raymond Armentrout.
Dollie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Douglas, sisters; Ruby Shaver and Pheoby Blake; seven brothers, Thomas, Nelson, Wendell, Conrad, David, Gaylen and Larry Armentrout.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 24 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, August 25 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Webb, David Alley, Bruce Clark, Aaron Morningstar, Brad Omps and Mike Bayne. Honorary Pallbearers are, Harold F. Madagan, Jr. “Doc”, Conrad Dehaven, Willie Umbenour and Max Umbenour.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dollie’s memory may be made to: Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 221 Gainesboro Rd., Winchester, VA 22603, CCAP, 112 S. Kent St, Winchester, VA 22601, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or a local charity of your choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.