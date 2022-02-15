Dolores Ann Haynes
Dolores “Dee” Ann (Miller) Quirk Haynes, 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home with her family by her side.
Dolores was born in Winchester, VA, in 1942 the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Clowser Miller. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1961, and worked as an analyst for the federal government. Dee was a long-time member of Relief United Methodist Church in Winchester. She enjoyed bowling and was in a bowling league, and also enjoyed country music, traveling, swimming, watching westerns and game shows. She especially loved when she had the opportunity to care for others. She spent her retirement years traveling with her sister and friends and caring for her nieces and nephews. She had a very close relationship with her son Aaron. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She married Billy J. Haynes on December 20, 1982, in Winchester, VA.
Dee is survived by her husband Billy and son Aaron J. Quirk, both of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shelva Marston.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 12pm to 2pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, VA. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm in Shenandoah Memorial Park with Rev. Kathleen Haynes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ray Zminkowski, Les Ritter, Mark Crate, Jimmy Frye and Sarah Frye.
Memorial contributions in Dee’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. https://www.parkinson.org/
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.