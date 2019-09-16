Dolores Irene Clark was born on August 27th, 1929 in Winchester, VA. For the past 5 years, she had been living with her son in Mission, Texas. Dolores passed away on August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 89. Dolores was preceded in death by both her parents George Washington (Annabel) McFarland, her husband of 20 years Roy Lee Clark. Also, preceding her death were her sisters Cora Kerns, Bea Boyce, Nina McKee, Emma Sirbaugh, Alice Oates and two brothers George McFarland and Elmer McFarland and 1 great grandchild.
She is survived by 2 sons, Bryan McFarland (Debbie McEwen) of Winchester, VA; Randy Clark (Luis Garcia) of Mission, TX; two step sons Ronnie Clark and Michael Clark of Winchester, VA. Also 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
During Dolores’ life, she worked at the Hosiery Mill in Wichester, VA and also at the Zero Pack for many years. She was also a homemaker and helped raise her grandchildren.
Dolores was a member of the Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church as well as a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 824 Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Dolores loved playing bingo with her favorite bingo partner, Susie Kerns, at all the local fire halls.
Dolores also loved to spend most of her free time with all her family and friends.
A memorial will be held September 21st, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home located at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA. There will be a post memorial gathering at the Eagles Club located at 700 Baker Lane, Winchester, VA for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s organization in the memory of Dolores Clark can be made via phone at 800-272-3900 or a monetary donation can be sent to the following address:
National Processing Center
Alzheimer’s Organization
P.O. Box 96011
Washington, DC, 20090-6011
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
