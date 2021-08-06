Dolores K. Silman
Dolores Kerns Silman, (Sue) born October 5, 1932, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021. She was a member of Burnt Presbyterian Church with incredible faith in God. She was the daughter of William and Golda Kerns. She was preceded in death by her three siblings, Doris, Donnie, and Dorothy. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Silman and Glenda Dawkins; three beautiful grandchildren, Angela, Kristin (Rob) and Jonathan (Kayla). Also, by great grandchildren Khristina (Brien), Kameron, Olivia, Haddie, Millie and Frannie; great-great grandchild Aidyn; and her grand-dogs Zeus and Fiji who brought her much love and happiness. She also leaves behind her wonderful friends, Louise Milbourne, Pat Bennett and life-long friend, Frances Taylor and many other beloved friends and family.
Sue babysat for many years for children in the Winchester area before retiring from General Electric and then went on to become a wonderful caregiver to so many elderly people. Everyone who met her, loved her. She had a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who she loved with all her heart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Fairview Lutheran Church located in Gore, VA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
