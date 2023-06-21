Dolores W. Fultz
Dolores Waters Fultz, 93, of Berryville, Virginia, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Heritage Hall Leesburg.
Mrs. Fultz was born on August 10, 1929, in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late I. Maurice Waters and Ethel Moyer Waters.
She worked as a receptionist at Winchester Medical Center and as an administrative assistant at Winchester Automotive in Winchester, Virginia.
She was a member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church.
She was married to Sewall Franklin Fultz Jr. for 69 years. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Surviving is a son, Gary Fultz (Margaret) of Berryville, Virginia; a daughter, Susan Carruth (Chris Carney) of Middletown, Delaware; two granddaughters, Margaret Ausberry (Marshal) and Sarah Newman (Glen); four great-grandchildren, Isaac Newman, Luke Newman, Bailey Ausberry and Charlotte Ausberry.
A sister, Reda Rickard, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, Virginia, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.