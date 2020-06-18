Donald A. "Don" Whitacre, Sr.

Donald Allen “Don” Whitacre, Sr., 81, of Gore, VA died on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Don was born on July 20, 1938 in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Russell J. Whitacre, Sr. and Madge Patterson Whitacre. He was a 1958 graduate of James Wood High School, a truck driver for 57 years having worked for Allegheny Freight Lines and owned & operated with his wife, D&S Whitacre Trucking hauling building materials for 84 Lumber. He was a member of the Gore Vol. Fire Company having served as chief, president, treasure and secretary. Don loved NASCAR, football, playing cards and being with his family.
Don married Sue H. Hawkins Whitacre on December 19, 1959 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 60 years is a son: Donald A. “Duck” Whitacre, Jr. and his wife Donna of Gore, VA; a daughter: Elizabeth A. “Beth” Joseph and her husband Jay of Mt. Airy, MD; a brother: Robert G. Whitacre of Gore, VA; two grandchildren: Jayson & Jenna Joseph; two step-grandchildren: Justin & Victoria Rudolph and three great-grandchildren: Mark, Blaine & Kayden.
He is preceded in death by a grandson: Zachary Whitacre; two brothers: Jimmy & Russell Whitacre; three sisters: Elsie Spaid, Eleanor Holliday & Lucille Holliday.
A funeral service will be held at the Ebenezer Christian Church in Gore, VA on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Woodward. Interment will follow in the church’s cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Ebenezer Cemetery, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Don’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
