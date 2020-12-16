Donald Arewood Nesselrodte
Donald Arewood Nesselrodte, aka, Smiling Donnie, 84, of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home.
Donald was born in 1936 in Petersburg, WV, son of the late George and Beatrice Nesselrodte. He was a Lineman with Richardson-Wayland Electrical, from where he retired. After retirement Donald worked odd jobs as a mechanic and operated a tree care business. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Winchester and the Winchester Moose Lodge. Donald loved singing karaoke and working at Purcellville Tire with his son, Donnie. He was a car fanatic, he loved NASCAR, with Earnhardt, Sr. being his favorite driver. Donald could be seen driving through Winchester in his Firebird, socializing with friends...he never met a stranger. He enjoyed going to cruise-ins, talking about cars, and giving hugs to all those who affectionately called him “Pops”. His greatest accomplishment was being a father. He considered himself the luckiest man in the world because of his children, who thought of him as their hero, even in their adult lives.
Surviving are daughters, Irene Coleman (Charles) of Stephens City, VA, Donna Nesselrodte Whitt of Martinsburg, WV, and Mary Ann Pascual of Lakeland, FL; son, Donnie Nesselrodte (Heather) of Purcellville, VA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Armel of Winchester, VA, Darlene Kesner of Petersburg, WV, and Opal Jenkins of Berryville, VA; and brothers, Bill and June Nesselrodte of Winchester, VA and Merl Nesselrodte of Petersburg, WV.
Donald was preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Curt, and Bud Nesselrodte.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Kristi, Sunni, Rori, Ginger, Grace, Becca, Sam, Cece, Georgia, and Charlotte for their loving care given to Donald during his final years. All of you made him comfortable and made him smile.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A service will be held at a later date in Petersburg, WV. Interment will be in the Nesselrodte Family Cemetery in Petersburg, WV.
