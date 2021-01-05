Donald Arthur Johnston “Don”
Donald Arthur “Don” Johnston, 81, of Stephens City, VA passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Don was born in 1939 in Washington, DC, son of the late Harry and Loretta Johnston. He worked as a Maintenance Serviceman at Fairfax County Water Authority, retiring after 21 years of service. Don was a member of the Winchester Moose, which he devoted much time and energy towards. After being enrolled in 1994, Don quickly was appointed Inner Guard, followed by being appointed the Outer Guard and served as Trustee from 1996-1999. Over the years, Don served as Prelate, Jr. Governor, became a Fellowship degree member, served as Moose Legion Chairman. He became involved with Shenandoah Moose Legion #47 where he was Financial Director, Past President, Past Governor, and served on numerous committees. As Moose Legion Chairman numerous events took place under his direction; family picnics, children’s fishing trips, children’s Christmas parties, volunteering to assist the Women of the Moose...the list is endless. Since his involvement in the Moose Organization he signed on 75+ members. Don served as President of District 5 and his commitment proves beyond approach his dedication to the Fraternal Order of the Moose. Don was also a member and past President of Winchester Eagles #824. He was very talented with his hands and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving is a son, Kenneth Wayne Johnston; stepsons, Roger White (Robin) and Steven White (Connie); grandchildren, Hunter and Konner Johnston; sisters, Muriel Ann Nickolich (Tom), Marily Lee Harwell, and Judith Lynn Gilmore (Mike); and brother, James Leslie Johnston (Joan).
Don was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Pauline White; grandchild, Tyler Johnston; and brothers, Harry Lester Johnston, II and John Wallace Johnston.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, January 9th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 pm with David Owings officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
