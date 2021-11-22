Donald “Brian” Dolly, 43, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in the comfort of his own home with his wife by his side.
A memorial service will be held for Brian at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Brian was born on April 30, 1978 in Front Royal, Virginia. He is preceded by his son, Gage Dolly; his paternal grandparents, Donald Dolly Sr. and Pearl Dolly; his maternal grandfather, Hugh Fincham; and his uncle, Hugh Roy Fincham.
Surviving Brian is his loving wife of 13 years, Samantha Dolly; his parents, Donald Dolly Jr. and Dana Dolly; his sons, Donald “Blake” Dolly and Griffin Bryar Dolly; his sister, Tammy K. Romer; his brother-in-law, Tyson Romer; his nieces and nephews, Justin Darr, Kayla Darr, Georgia Romer and Nathaniel Kane Romer; and numerous extended family members.
Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his father shared their love for the outdoors with his boys and they’ll continue the tradition of hunting and fishing throughout their lives. Brian was a very devoted and loving husband, father, son and was a hard worker. He treasured his family. Brian loved to spoil his wife. His boys were his world and they had him wrapped around their fingers.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.