Donald Burkhart “Burky”
Donald Burkhart, 83, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Donald was born in 1939 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Virgil and Verdie Burkhart. He served our country in the United States Army. Donald retired after 42 years as an electrician working for ECI. He loved hunting, gardening and butchering, but most of all loved spending time with family and friends.
He married Shirley Giffin in 1972 in Winchester. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2019.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Burkhart (Rhonda) of Capon Bridge, WV, Daniel Fauver (Diane) of Toms Brook, VA, Terry Fauver (Darlene) of Winchester, VA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ben Burkhart and the late Lucille and daughter-in-law, Chantelle Burkhart of Capon Bridge, WV.
Donald is preceded in death by his sons, Anthony Burkhart, Raymond Fauver and wife, Annette, daughter, Susan Cook and her husband Charles, and sister, Betty Lou Dove.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.