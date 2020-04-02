Donald D. “Dave” Johnson, Sr., 68, of Winchester, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born January 8, 1952 in Winchester; the son of Elmer J. Johnson and Betty Jane Miller Johnson. He retired as a supervisor for Fleetwood Travel Trailers after over 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Rubbermaid Commercial Products. He attended Living Water United Brethren Church and was a member of Eagles Aerie 824.
He married Carolyn Jean Heishman on January 28, 1989 in Winchester.
Along with his wife and his mother, he is survived by his children, Donald Johnson, Jr. and wife Shelly of Hedgesville, WV and Darren Johnson of Winchester; his step children, Tammy Lynn Combs of Old Fields, WV and Jeffrey Scott Combs and wife Debbie of Baker, WV; one granddaughter, Casey Johnson; and two step grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at a later date at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friendship, 627 N. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
