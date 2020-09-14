Donald D. “Don” Bohrer
Donald Dean “Don” Bohrer, 84, of Paw Paw, WV passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.
Don was born on November 20, 1935 in Paw Paw, WV, the son of the late Homer F. and Georgia V. Anderson Bohrer. He was a 1955 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, worked for 50+ years as a master electrician & plumber as he owned & operated Don’s Electrical Plumbing & Heating, a former apprentice at Baker & Anderson Electrical Service & Rubbermaid Corp. both in Winchester, VA and a member of the Assembly of God Faith. Don enjoyed working, Jack of All Trades, master of all, outdoors and antique car enthusiast.
Don married Ruby Marie Burke Bohrer on June 10, 1956 in Great Cacapon, WV.
Surviving with his wife of 64 years are two sons: David L. Bohrer and wife Christy; Christopher D. Bohrer and his wife Cheryl; a daughter: Sherida A. Smith and her husband Rodney all of Paw Paw, WV; a sister: Oleda Fowler of Paw Paw, WV; five grandchildren: Chantel Herrel, Dexter Smith, Rebekah Smith, Megan Bohrer & Joshua Bohrer; two great-grandsons: Max & Ryan Smith and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Wallace Bohrer.
A funeral service will be held at the Lighthouse Assembly of God near Paw Paw, WV on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Earl Travis and Lynn Burdick. Interment will be private in the Bohrer Family Cemetery near Paw Paw, WV.
Family will receive friends at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Assembly of God, PO Box 39, Paw Paw, WV 25434 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
