Donald D. Hodgson
Donald Dwayne Hodgson, 64, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, May 27, 2022, in Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
Mr. Hodgson was born May 26, 1958, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Arlene Hodgson Shepherd and the late Donald Rollings Hodgson.
He was a custodian for the Clarke County Public Schools. He had previously worked at CarQuest and Shenandoah Pride Dairy.
He attended New Life Christian Church.
He married Melody Kay Nesselrodt on October 21, 1989, in Brandywine, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his mother of Front Royal, VA; a son, Jacob Hunter Hodgson of Harrisonburg, VA; a daughter, Kayla Dawn Hodgson of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Kim Underwood (Denny) of Boyce, VA and Lori Cook (Brad) of Winchester, VA; a brother, Scott Hodgson (Sharon) of Stephens City, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 – 2:00 P. M. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 P. M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville with Pastor Kraig Bishop officiating.
The family requests everyone attending please dress casual and wear purple in Donald’s honor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 N. Cameron St., Unit 100, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
