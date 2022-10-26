Donald “Don” J. Louque Jr.
Donald Joseph Louque Jr. (Gramps), 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away October 19, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born July 11, 1944, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Donald J. Louque Sr. and Dora (Cristina) Louque.
Don received his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Loyola University. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea in the late 1960s where he ultimately attained the rank of Captain. Don spent his entire career with JC Penney. In 1991 he moved to Winchester and served as store manager at the Apple Blossom location until his retirement in 2004. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where he was a member of the Sacred Heart Seniors. Don was a former 25-year member of the Winchester Rotary Club and a lifelong member of the NRA. He enjoyed woodworking, trains, and cruising in his Miata with the top down. He loved history, especially anything about the Civil War. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Don married Patricia Carney on June 4, 1962, in New Orleans.
Along with his wife Patricia, Don is survived by his two sons, Donald J. “Tripp” Louque III (Beth) and Robert W. “Bobby” Louque; grandchildren Samantha, Henry, Donald “Joe” IV, Margaret, Charles and George; his three sisters, Marilyn Williams (Travis), Karen Sands (Paul) and Julie Louque; and his beloved cat “Pep” who refused to leave his side during his final days.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, James Robert Louque.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 4-6pm at the Omps Funeral Home Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. At the conclusion of the visitation at 6pm the Rosary will be prayed. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 28 at 10am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. A private interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Memorial contributions in memory of Don may be sent to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
