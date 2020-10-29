Donald “Don” Peyton Saville
Donald “Don” Peyton Saville, 85, of Augusta, WV passed into God’s Heavenly glory on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Born on April 10, 1935 in Grassy Lick, WV, he was the son of the late Elmer P. and Harriet “Hattie” R. (Combs) Saville. Don was a 1953 graduate of Romney High School WV.
Don was an entrepreneur, owning two farms, two service stations, and two grocery stores, before fulfilling his life-long dream of breeding, raising, training, and racing thoroughbred horses. He had great success winning over 500 races of 4387 starts. The filly he bred and raised, “Why Jan”, was one of his most cherished winners having raced throughout the east coast. Don retired from horse racing in 2005 and moved back to his West Virginia home in 2013.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth E. (Timbrook) Saville; son Edward P. Saville and wife Phyllis of Berryville, VA; daughter Rev. Donna Burgan and husband James of Magnolia, NC; daughter Dr. Karen Cannon and husband Dr. Michael Cannon, of Lewisville, NC; three grandsons, Edward Saville II and wife Stephanie, Nathan Cannon and Jason Cannon and one great-grandson, Tyler Saville. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Harry V. Saville of Ashburn, VA, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James and Preston Saville, and sisters, Olive Clower, Neysa Ketterman, and Anna Argenbright.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Entombment will be in Hotts Chapel Cemetery, Kirby, WV.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 6-8 PM, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, c/o Linda Baker, 270 Baker Dr, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
