Donald E. Braithwaite
Donald Eugene Braithwaite, 91, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at The Retreat at Berryville.
Mr. Braithwaite was born May 25, 1932, in Frederick County, Virginia, the son of the late Gerald William Braithwaite and Gladys Mae Adams Vorous.
Don enjoyed the outdoors. He was a dairy farmer and enjoyed working with wood, making things such as furniture in his spare time. He gave up the dairy business and became a contractor building and working on homes.
After he retired, he enjoyed working in his garden. He was a member of the Lord Fairfax Orchid Society. He enjoyed growing and working with bonsai and orchids in his greenhouse.
He also enjoyed collectibles and was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Villagers Dept. 56 Club. He liked working with trains and would set up a village with little houses and trains at Christmas.
He was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, where he served in many areas.
He married Doris Elaine Good on August 16, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of over 65 years are two daughters, Sandra Tomalesky and Kimberly Ann Jones and her husband, Brett, both of Berryville, VA; a son, Chris Alan Braithwaite and his wife, Susan Tavenner Braithwaite, of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren, Jason White and his wife, Dawn, Rachel Robinson, Derek Jones and his wife, Delinda, Brad Braithwaite and his wife, Alyssa, and Molly Hash and her husband, Randy; and nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Karleigh, Emaleigh, Josh, Alana, Landon, Haley, Lilly, and Bentley.
A son-in-law, Richard Tomalesky, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Derek Jones, Brad Braithwaite, Randy Hash, and Jason White.
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 P. M. Sunday afternoon at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
