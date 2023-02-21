Donald E. “Donnie” Gladden
Donnie left us to join his sister, mother, and daddy on Friday, February 17, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service to others. His final moments were spent with his loving wife and two boys.
Born in 1948, he attended Hampshire High School, graduated 1966, and he took classes at Shepherd College. He married Beverly Sirbaugh Gladden on July 3rd, 1971. He lived a life full of hard labor, athletics, hunting, and fishing with his granddaughters. He never met a stranger. And turning out the lights was the only way to get him to go home after a ball game. He loved people and craved conversation. His simple upbringing in Capon Bridge, WV instilled in him the core values that he portrayed all the way to the end. His employment included VA Asphalt Plant, Partner in S&G Masonry, owner of Gladden Concrete, and VDOT Marshall AHQ. Cutting firewood was his favorite form of extra work. He was an avid basketball player. And the hardwood and civic courts is where he spent much of his early adulthood with his friends. His truest love was a baseball diamond. He devoted more than 40 years to teaching area youth to play the game of baseball. He was also a volunteer for the Biddy Buddy basketball program in Capon Bridge. He was one of the first volunteers to begin the Frederick County Parks and Rec basketball program. In his later years he enjoyed helping with the high school summer league. At home he enjoyed tinkering around and watching WVU football and basketball games.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Calvin and Isabell Gladden, sister Sue Goetjen.
He leaves behind a devoted wife, Beverly Gladden of Stephens City, son Eric Gladden and wife Stephanie Dawn Gladden, son Patrick Gladden and wife Stephanie Christine Gladden, and five granddaughters, Lauren, Ella, Delaney, Adalynn, and Dakota. Three sisters, Sharon Wolford of Capon Bridge, Janet Mason of Capon Bridge, and Christina Massie of Mulberry, FL.
The funeral will be at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM. The burial will be private at the Quaker Cemetery in Capon Bridge, WV.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Attire will be informal. If you played baseball for him, please wear your ball caps and or team shirts. Ties are prohibited due to his disgust at wearing them.
Following the funeral there will be a covered dish meal at the Gore Fire Hall. All are welcome to attend. Please bring a dish of your liking.
Please do not send or bring flowers. If you would like to pay it forward as Donnie would, please make contributions either to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Capon Bridge Middle School Athletic Department, 75 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
