Donald E. Ratliff
Don was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended John Handley High School in Winchester, Virgina, where he participated in honors chorus and lettered in 3 sports, football, basketball, and track before attending the University of Maryland in College Park. At Maryland he played wide receiver and defensive end for the Maryland Terrapins football team. He is ranked in the ACC pass reception leaders in 1972.
After Maryland, Don was a wide receiver and defensive end who played four seasons for the Florida Blazers, Detroit Wheels, and Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League. He was drafted in the NFL by the New England Patriots and then played for the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed his football career with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League.
After his football career, Ratliff was a businessman. He was president of Stackig Advertising in Washington, D.C., and spent 11 years with Earl Palmer Brown Advertising in Bethesda, Maryland. He also served on the Washington Ad Club board of directors and was awarded the Crystal Prism Award. In 1991, he moved to Orlando where he became president of Gouchenour Advertising. He later founded Synergy Sports Marketing which marketed events like The Arnold Palmer Golf Academy, Disney Golf Classic, NFLPA Super Bowl Tournament among others. He was elected president of the Orlando Advertising Federation in 1996.
Don was president of the Orlando chapter of NFLPA Former players. He helped raise money for various charities including Dr Phillips High School Sports Programs, Shepherds Hope, Special Olympics and St. Jude. He was a single parent who raised a beautiful daughter Stephanie. She is carrying his grandchild due in November.
Surviving family members include: daughter Stephanie Ratliff; brother Bill Ratliff; sister Debbie Ratliff Rogers; sister-in-law Donna Ratliff; brother-in-Law John Rogers; cousins, Sandi Ratliff Rose and Rich Rose; nieces, Christine Ratliff Lawley and Mary Caroline Rogers Parker; nephews, Scott Ratliff, Brian Rogers, Brett Rogers and Bradley Rogers, and grandbaby Ratliff – due in November.
Don’s advice to his daughter no matter what she was involved in was “never quit.” The last year of his life he was challenged with extreme physical difficulties and up to his last day earth, he never quit.
The family is holding a private memorial celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Don can be made to: Shepherd’s Hope in Orlando, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Special Olympics.
