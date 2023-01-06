Donald E. Slawson
Donald E. Slawson of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
He was born January 9, 1940, in Portland, OR, the son of Donald Boyd Slawson and Marie Strube Slawson. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Winchester. He retired from FEMA as a computer programmer. He was a member of the Germany Philatelic Society of the USA, French Numismatic Society, and the Freemasons.
Donald married Rose-Mary Bleith on December 19, 1959, in Mountlake Terrace, Washington State.
He is survived by his wife Rose-Mary; two sons: Glenn M. Slawson (Tammy) of Groton, CT, and David A. Slawson (Pat) of Stansbury Park, Utah; three grandchildren: Kevin Slawson (Heather), Edward Scott Feeney (Colleen), Lindsey Emma-Chavez (Rafael); three great-grandchildren: Caleb Slawson, Emmet Feeney, and Abby Slawson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at The Chapel at Orchard Ridge, Frederick County, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.