Donald Emerson Garber Jr.
Donald Emerson Garber Jr., 63, of Charlottesville, VA passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Donald was born September 11, 1957 the son of the late Donald Sr. and Leah Jennings Garber in Frederick County, VA. He graduated from James Wood High School and went on to receive his bachelor from Bridgewater and his Masters from James Madison University. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was second lieutenant. He enjoyed history, reading books and loved his family.
He is survived by his siblings; David Garber, Ann Garber, Susan Izzett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 5, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. A funeral service will follow at Jones at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
