Donald Eugene Arnold, Sr. "Donnie"

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Arnold, Sr., 70, of Frederick County, VA passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Arnold was born in 1949 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Raymond and Dollie Arnold. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Arnold was a mechanic for Abex Corporation, retiring after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club; enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, and racing. Mr. Arnold was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is his companion, Mary Davis; his daughter, Michele Arnold; sons, Donald Arnold, Jr. and Dustin Arnold (Tonya); grandchildren, Dayla, Easton, Austin, Saraya, and Gracelynn Arnold; sisters, Phyllis Riggleman and Emma Puffinburger; brothers, Melvin, Roger, and Douglas Arnold; and mother of his children, Kathy Arnold.
Along with his parents, Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Mason and brother, Clifton Arnold.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
