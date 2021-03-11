Donald "Donnie" Francis Mercier, age 48, was called home on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Virginia Medical Center (VCU) in Richmond following his battle with COVID-19. He was born in 1972 in Moses Lake, Washington, to the late Linda Jones and Donald Mercier, Sr. Donnie was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1990 and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Melissa Mercier and two children (Emma Grace and Ethan), two step-children (Taylor Griffis and Brad Egloff) and two stepbrothers (Joey Jones and Shane Mercier). He was preceded in death by both biological parents, his stepfather, Greg Jones and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Donnie is also survived by many relatives and friends.
To know Donnie was to know how much he loved his daughter, Emma Grace (age 7), otherwise known as Princess and Pumpkin, and his service dog, Mia. They gave him purpose and the willingness to fight through the struggles in life following the loss of several close family members. It should bring comfort to many knowing he is resting peacefully in the loving arms of his Mother, Nanny, and Pop-pop. He was truly a beloved friend who always had a way of making your day brighter. Donnie had an infectious smile and unmatched sense of humor. He loved and cherished his friendships with so many. Donnie had a passion for coaching youth basketball in which he served as a coach at Winchester Church of God.
A special "thank you" to the medical staff at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Virginia Medical Center (VCU) for the incredible care given to Donnie, and the compassion and support to his wife and daughter.
An open visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service with military honors will follow the visitation at 7 pm with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating.
In support of his memorial and daughter, Emma Grace, a GoFundMe is currently being set-up and information will be shared by close friends. In the meantime, memorial contributions for Donnie's family can be made to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 MEMO: Mercier Service.
