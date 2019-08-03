Donald Holland “Don” Germain, 91, of Winchester, VA died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Don was born on October 21, 1927 in Saratoga Springs, NY the son of Lloyd E. and Lanita Mae Holland Germain. Don graduated from Valley Central High School class of 1945. Upon completion of High School, Don entered the United States Navy having served during WW II and the Korean War on several ships including the Battleship North Carolina and was part of the Construction Battalion better known as the “Seabees.” After completing his tours in the Navy, he attended both Albany State and New York Universities. Don had the great honor of graduating Cum Laude with a master’s degree in Education while also raising four children. He became a teacher of business and would go on to retire as the Director of Ulster County Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Don was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester where he volunteered a lot of his time for the numerous sacraments and groups of the Church. He volunteered over 18 years for Valley Health and its many programs. During his children’s early years, Don was active in baseball coaching, helped organize the sports booster club and was part of the Rotary and its programs. More recently while living in the Woodbrook Village Senior Community he stayed very active volunteering in the different committees. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling and playing cards.
Don met his future wife Ann Marie Sanseviere Germain on a blind date nearly 70 years ago. They married on September 3, 1949 in Jersey City, NJ.
Surviving along with his wife Ann, are three sons: Donald H. “Don” Germain, Jr. and wife Diana of Saratoga Springs, NY; John R. Germain and wife Brenda of Essexville, MI; Paul R. Germain and wife Natalie of Alpine, CA; a daughter: Lanita Byrne and husband Jay of Winchester, VA; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is his daughter: Leonora Ann Germain Sauchelli; three brothers and a sister.
A funeral mass will be held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Father Rev. Stephen Holmes. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester. There will be a reception held following the services at the Woodbrook Village Community Clubhouse in Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Don to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Friends of the Battleship North Carolina, 1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401.
To view Don’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
